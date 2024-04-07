AEW "100 % confirmed" to show All In footage, Tony Khan's real reaction to CM Punk interview - Reports

CM Punk's interview on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani has added more fuel to the fire that has been raging in the wrestling business after his alleged scuffle with Jack Perry backstage at All In, 2023, which resulted in them both exiting from the Tony Khan owned company. Punk rejoined WWE while Perry, who has reportedly only been suspended from AEW, is now performing in NJPW.

During the interview, Punk had a lot of revelations to share, and they weren't just directly about the scuffle. And now, there are rumors - which seem to be 100 percent confirmed - that Tony Khan will be airing the footage from the actual scuffle in the upcoming Dynamite episode. Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer both have reported said information during their recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Network (WON). Alvarez revealed Tony Khan's reaction to Punk's Helwani interview.

"It is true. On Dynamite, Tony Khan is airing the Jack Perry-CM Punk footage from All In. It is not bait and switch. I am not talking one person, multiple people. It is a hundred percent, they are airing the footage, and Tony was very upset with CM Punk's interview. Apparently, I am told, he wanted to air this footage a long time ago, for whatever reason he did not, and now, because I guess of the timing and the interview and what CM Punk said, he is going to air it," Alvarez said.

Dave Meltzer quipped:

I have got it a hundred percent confirmed. After Punk did the interview, I contacted many, many people, and the general thing was, 'We are moving past that. We don't want to deal with it. Some of it is true, some it is not. We don't want to deal with it. We got to move forward.' And yet, here we are. Tony's the boss. Tony never said that," he said.

