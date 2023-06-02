CM Punk, BMF, Slap Fighting - Ariel Helwani makes a list after Dana White calls Francis Ngannou's boxing foray a "gimmick"

Ariel Helwani has clapped back at UFC president Dana White for calling Francis Ngannou's foray into boxing a "gimmick."

'The Predator' famously fought out his contract with the UFC and left the promotion earlier this year, despite long-running negotiations. White has openly questioned Ngannou's new contract with the PFL, criticizing the deal and Ngannou's intention to compete in boxing.

Responding to Dana White's recent comments, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani clapped back at the UFC president for being hypocritical. Calling out White for promoting Power Slap, the ceremonial BMF belt and even allowing WWE star CM Punk to debut in the UFC, The MMA Hour host said:

"What happened when a pro wrestler named CM Punk came over to the UFC? Did they put on those fights back then? What do you guys think? Is the BMF title, I mean the week that they put together a BMF title, a title that means nothing. A title fight to headline a pay-per-view because they need to have a title fight."

Helwani added:

"You promote slap fighting, you drag two truck drivers, one from Idaho, the other from Utah. You wipe their face there's ketchup and mustard all over their beard and you say please put one hand behind your back, here's some chalk, and good luck slapping the sh*t out of each other."

Dana White previews Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has been out of action for a while now. Following a nearly two-year layoff, 'The Notorious' is set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler later this year.

McGregor and Chandler feature as opposing coaches in the latest installment of The Ultimate Fighter. They are expected to fight before the end of the year, but McGregor's ongoing issues with USADA have prevented the UFC from officially booking the fight and announcing the date.

As anticipation for McGregor vs. Chandler builds, Dana White recently previewed the blockbuster fight. In an interview with The Mac Life, White highlighted what makes the matchup so interesting:

"When you take Conor's layoff, his injury that he recovered from, trying to get back on top. And Chandler and how tough and durable he is and how the guy never quits and just keeps coming. Both guys have the ability to knock people out with one punch, the wrestling factor, the this, the that. All those questions are what makes this fight so fun."

