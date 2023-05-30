It’s felt like a long time coming, but the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which features UFC stars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coaching against one another, is almost upon us.

So when does the show officially begin, and how can it be watched across the world? Here are all the details you need to know.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler is set to premiere on May 30. The series will feature 12 episodes, meaning the final episode will air on August 15.

According to the UFC’s official website, the episodes will air on both ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming network in the US and will be shown at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Fans in the UK, meanwhile, will be able to watch live via a simulcast on UFC Fight Pass, as well as on a one-day delay on BT Sport.

Canadian fans will be able to tune in live, as the show will air on TSN, RDS and also on UFC Fight Pass. While fans in India will need to use UFC Fight Pass to catch the season live.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand, meanwhile, can check the show out on ESPN, although they will need to watch on a one-day delay, with episodes airing on Wednesdays.

Watch a clip of the first episode of TUF 31 below.

The cast for TUF 31 has already been announced. It will feature a total of 16 fighters, with eight being UFC veterans and eight being newcomers who have not fought in the octagon.

Interestingly, one of the castmates, Brad Katona, is a previous TUF champion, having won the featherweight portion of TUF 27 back in 2018.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: When will the TUF 31 coaches meet in the octagon?

Despite The Ultimate Fighter 31 premiering this week, an official date for the planned fight between coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has still not been finalised.

Most recently, UFC president Dana White admitted that he still hasn’t put together a date for the bout, but he’s hopeful that the clash can take place before the end of 2023.

Watch Dana White discuss Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below.

Despite White’s suggestion, some fans have become cynical that ‘The Notorious’ even intends to fight ‘Iron Mike’ or return to the octagon.

A recent appearance from the Irishman at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix saw those doubts increase for many people.

As of the time of writing, Conor McGregor still needs to return to USADA’s drug testing pool before he will be allowed to officially book a fight. However, the anti-doping agency recently suggested that the Irishman’s return to testing will be imminent.

