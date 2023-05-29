When is McGregor vs. Chandler? Here's the latest update by UFC President Dana White on Conor McGregor's return

There is plenty of excitement for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as it will mark the Irishman's return to the octagon for the first time in two years. Despite the excitement, there has been ongoing speculation as to when it will actually happen.

UFC president Dana White recently provided an update on the fight and when he believes will be a realistic target. The new season of The Ultimate Fighter, with McGregor and Chandler serving as the opposing coaches, is set to premiere tomorrow night (May 31). With that in mind, it could be a sign of what's to come as fans will get a glimpse into the buildup for the fight.

While speaking to The Mac Life, White revealed when the promotion would like to book the fight. He mentioned that there isn't a definitive date, but he remains hopeful that the fight will take place according to plan.

He said:

"I don't have a date, but I'm obviously shooting for the end of this year." [3:58 - 4:02]

'The Notorious' USADA status will play a role in when the fight is booked as he will only be eligible to compete six months after he re-enters the agency's testing pool. In the meantime, the UFC benefits by having McGregor and Chandler as TUF coaches because they can generate interest in the fight while negotiating a date.

Check out the full video:

Dana White says there are many variables that make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler a must-see

Dana White is excited about what could transpire when Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler eventually meet in the octagon.

During the aforementioned interview, the UFC president shared his thoughts on the matchup and outlined some of the variables that make the fight exciting. He mentioned that the experience of TUF and their respective fighting styles will lead to many questions being answered.

He said:

"When you take Conor's layoff, you know, his injury that he recovered from, trying to get at...Chandler and how tough and durable he is, and how the guy never quits and just keeps coming. Both guys have the ability to knock people out with one punch, the wrestling factor...All these questions are what make this fight so fun." [4:32 - 4:54]

ESPN MMA @espnmma



will be guaranteed fireworks Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler #TUF31 will be guaranteed fireworks Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler 🔥#TUF31 will be guaranteed fireworks 💥 https://t.co/zul1vm9l8G

