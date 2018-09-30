UFC News: TUF 27 winner Brad Katona set to make his UFC debut

Brad Katona

What's the story?

As per confirmed by the UFC, The Ultimate Fighter 27 winner Brad Katona will be making his UFC debut later this year as part of the UFC 231 fight card.

In case you didn't know...

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, 26-year-old Brad Katona is currently undefeated in Mixed Martial Arts with a record of 7-0 and will look forward to continuing his winning streak, as he gets set to step foot for the very first time in a UFC Octagon.

Earlier this year, Katona won TUF 27 Featherweight Tournament, when he defeated Kyler Phillips and Bryce Mitchell on the reality show before eventually beating Jay Cucciniello via unanimous decision in the finals which took place in July.

Katona is currently a protege of Ireland's Straight Blast Gym and is under the wing of Coach John Kavanagh.

The heart of the matter

TUF 27 winner Brad Katona will be making his UFC debut at UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada and for his first fight, the 26-year-old has decided to drop down to the 135-pound Bantamweight Division, as he gets set to lock horns with Matthew Lopez in his promotional debut.

Lopez, on the other hand, was first spotted on Dana White's Looking for a Fight YouTube series and in his first fight in the Octagon, the 31-year-old was submitted by Rani Yahya but eventually bounced back with wins over Johnny Eduardo and Mitch Gagnon.

In his last two fights, Lopez suffered two back-to-back defeats against Alejandro Perez and Raphael Assuncao, both by knockout and therefore will look to make a statement in his scheduled bout against Katona.

What's next?

UFC 231 will take place on the 8th of December, 2018 and a main event for the show is yet to be announced.

Former Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will battle Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Flyweight Championship and a rumored bout between UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega has been discussed.