Conor McGregor was spotted enjoying some Formula 1 action at the recently concluded Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, 28 May. Fans could not contain their disappointment as they eagerly await further confirmation on McGregor's imminent return to the octagon.

The Irishman is expected to face Michael Chandler following The Ultimate Fighter season 31 after the two will coach opposing teams throughout the show.

Fans reacted to the clip of McGregor in Monaco and signaled the end of their hopes for the fight against Chandler:

"Chandler by whatever he wants [sleepy face emoji]"

Fans commented on what they perceive to be a lack of training by 'The Notorious':

"If Conner pulls a win over Chandler, I'm done working out. Proper 12 and Irish stout it is."

"Can we please get this man in a gym"

"This dude doing everything but training"

They also dismissed any chance of him returning to action:

"My man ain’t fighting any time soon, mate haha"

"I dont think he’ll be fighting this year"

Others speculated about the future of McGregor and predicted a possible fight in favor of Chandler:

"Imagine he became the next Dillon Danis"

"He’ll receive the Tony Ferguson send off to shadow realm if he continues in this path !"

"So what bullsh*t excuses will his beyond delusional fans have if chandler sparks him out?"

Fans also mentioned Conor McGregor's recently released Netflix documentary, McGregor Forever:

"i love how conors documentary says he got distracted from the grind, just to…do it again"

"He’s gettin beat again isn’t he, bring out documentary’s all he wants claiming he’s still got the hunger but it’s well gone, as great as he is he could have been more, the mayweather fight secured him financially but ruined his mma career"

Conor McGregor denies UFC having any problems with his BKFC appearance

Conor McGregor's exciting life outside the UFC included a recent BKFC appearance at BKFC 41.

The former lightweight champion was seen chugging down a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey on the sidelines before being called in the BKFC circle after the main event. Conor McGregor responded to Mike Perry's callout by facing off against him.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor spoke about the UFC's reaction to his appearance at BKFC, a rival promotion.

“I don’t know. No one said anything. The UFC is where it’s at, no matter what. There isn’t nothing above the UFC, and there isn’t nothing that ever will be, and that’s the truth. So I’m sure they had no problem.”

Check out his comments below:

