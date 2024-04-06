"Tony's gonna be sending out tweets all night now" - Fans lose it after top star fires brutal shots at AEW at WWE World

AEW President Tony Khan can do little right, according to some within the industry. While Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff have spent plenty of time dissing Khan about various aspects of running his wrestling franchise, WWE fans are now trolling Tony about his earlier behavior.

Pat McAfee recently interviewed Rhea Ripley and took a potshot at the Jacksonville-based company when the two discussed where Dominik Mysterio would be if the angle between Ripley and Dominik didn't exist. The two are part of the uber-hot Judgment Day stable, which includes Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Interestingly, Dominik, son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio, was not having much success in WWE, until he joined The Judgment Day, turned into a heel character, and showed unique chemistry with Rhea. The Eradicator is a popular wrestler and the WWE Women's World Champion. She will defend her gold against Becky Lynch on Day 1 of WrestleMania 40.

"He’d probably be at that other place, in front of like 600 people," McAfee said.

AEW President Tony Khan's social media comments have come under fire several times

Tony Khan has a habit of posting controversial comments on social media, and that's exactly what a particular tweet referenced. Last year, AEW lost the Tuesday night ratings war to WWE's NXT, but not before the AEW President made several personal and disparaging posts about Vince McMahon, Triple H, and even Shawn Michaels in the days leading up to the showdown.

While the ratings war is finished, the tweets that Khan made will remain forever in posterity. WWE, for its part, has rarely referenced TK's company positively or negatively. One of those instances was when Pat McAfee and Michael Cole referenced Sting's final match at Revolution during their live commentary on an episode of WWE RAW.

Earlier, Michael Cole skirted around referencing a wrestler who's currently signed with the Jacksonville-based company but was earlier signed with WWE during his commentary on an episode of RAW.

For all practical purposes, the AEW/WWE media war seems to be well and truly on.

