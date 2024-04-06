WWE star fires major shot at AEW to make a point to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL, where she will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

During the conversation, Pat McAfee questioned the Aussie's allegiance to her on-screen boyfriend and stablemate, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Ripley repeatedly defended the Judgment Day star until McAfee caught her off-guard when he seemingly referred to WWE's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

According to McAfee, if the Women's World Champion was not associating herself with the young Mysterio, he would be wrestling for AEW instead of the sports entertainment giant:

"If you were to [shoo him away], he [Dominik Mysterio] would be gone forever," Pat McAfee said. "We'd never have to see him again. He would literally not pick up ... He'd probably wrestle for that other place in front of like, 600 people."

While she did not react to Pat's dig at AEW, Rhea Ripley took a moment before calling Dominik Mysterio the "GOAT," and not the latter's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, her real-life fiance, Buddy Matthews, is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

The Mysterios will battle once again on The Grandest Stage of Them All in WWE

In a surprising turn of events, "Dirty" Dom inserted himself in a major rivalry on SmackDown.

His father Rey Mysterio put him in his place last year at the Show of Shows, after which the two went their separate ways. In late 2023, the luchador legend was betrayed by his Latino World Order stablemate, Santos Escobar. He subsequently took some time off to heal up.

The Biggest Little Man of WWE and his former protege locked horns a few weeks ago on SmackDown, during which the Judgment Day star interfered and cost his father the match. The following week, a tag team contest was proposed by Rey Mysterio, after which he introduced the newest member of LWO, Dragon Lee.

The 49-year-old legend expressed that it would be Dragon Lee who would carry the legacy forward and not his son. It is an unexpected showdown for sure, but one that the creative team planted seeds for back in November. Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee at Survivor Series: WarGames. The latter had replaced LWO member Carlito at the event.

