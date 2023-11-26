Santos Escobar takes a major shot at Rey Mysterio and Carlito; sends a warning to his Survivor Series opponent

Santos Escobar took a massive shot at his former LWO teammates Rey Mysterio and Carlito, who are both currently sidelined with an injury. He also sent a message to his next opponent Dragon Lee.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was set to collide with Carlito in a singles match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, but it was announced on SmackDown last Friday night that the latter was injured and could no longer compete at the Premium Live event. Nick Aldis replaced him with Dragon Lee.

On the Survivor Series kick-off show, Santos Escobar was involved in a backstage interview, where he didn't have anything nice to say about his former allies and Lee. He stated:

"You know, they call themselves mentors. But what they really are is gatekeepers. I just showed the world the time is up. For Dragon Lee, he's just the next chapter in the same old story... Santos will do whatever it takes, and tonight when Dragon Lee steps into that ring and looks into my eyes, he's gonna realize by challenging me he made the biggest mistake of his career. After tonight, he's gonna be nothing more than a cautionary tale," said Escobar.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious on WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

