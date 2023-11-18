Santos Escobar leaves 32-year-old star in tears in a dramatic segment after turning on Rey Mysterio

The WWE Universe was looking forward to what Santos Escobar had to say in the fallout of his ultimate betrayal. After turning on Rey Mysterio, he not only established himself as a heel, but was so obnoxious that it made a certain 32-year-old star slap him and leave in tears before being confronted by three more stars.

Santos Escobar said a lot of infuriating things tonight, including the idea that Dominik was right. He expressed his disgust at Rey Mysterio over bringing in an "outsider" like Carlito, and giving him preference. He expressed his frustration at targeting the US Title before Mysterio became Champion, and forming the LWO before Mysterio took over.

To make matters worse, he said he hoped that Rey Mysterio would get an infection from his surgery, and that his leg would get amputated.

Zelina Vega was watching backstage, with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and couldn't take it anymore. She walked out and slapped Santos Escobar before walking away.

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde expressed their disapproval and refused to join Escobar, leading to them getting attacked from behind.

It was only when Carlito came out that Escobar withdrew and was done talking.

Unfortunately for Zelina Vega, she was approached for a WarGames spot by Bianca Belair, before getting taken out by Damage CTRL the same way "Michin" Mia Yim was earlier in the night.

