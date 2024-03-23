Dominik Mysterio makes surprise appearance on SmackDown; costs former WWE Champion the match

Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown during Rey Mysterio's match against Santos Escobar.

After the bell rang, The Master of the 619 hit Santos Escobar with a few strikes in the corner. He then took down his opponent with a hurricanrana off the apron. The WWE Hall of Famer followed it up with a baseball slide dropkick in the corner. Santos hit him with an elbow to the face and a knee to the midsection.

Escobar then hit a missile dropkick for a two-count. He sent the WWE Legend to the floor and powerbombed him onto the ringpost. The Legado Del Fantasma leader then hit Rey Mysterio with a double knee strike in the corner. He hung the latter upside down in the corner and tried to run into him, but Rey moved, and Escobar crashed into the ringpost.

The fight spilled to the floor, and Mysterio took out Escobar by hitting him with a seated senton off the announce table into the timekeeper's area. Rey Mysterio seemingly tried to hit the West Coast Pop, but Dominik Mysterio, who was wearing his mask, grabbed his leg.

The distraction allowed Santos Escobar to hit Rey with a 619 and the Phantom Driver to win the match.

