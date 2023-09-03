CM Punk officially fired from AEW, Tony Khan puts out announcement

Tony Khan put out an official notice just minutes ago about CM Punk's future with the company.

The days following AEW All In have been rife with reports of CM Punk's backstage altercation with various members of the company. While the whole thing seemingly started with Jack Perry taking a shot at the Second City Saint during All In, the situation backstage escalated exponentially over the next few days. A report had also claimed that even Tony Khan had come into the crosshairs of the issue, with Punk allegedly lunging at him.

AEW recently took to Twitter to post the following official statement from Tony Khan. The statement makes it clear that Punk was no longer a part of the company.

The former World Champion was also removed from the official roster page of AEW. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Punk, and whether he will remain active in the pro-wrestling world at all.

