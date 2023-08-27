AEW star seemingly takes a massive dig at CM Punk at All In

An AEW star has seemingly confirmed rumors of backstage heat with CM Punk at All In 2023.

Jack Perry reportedly crossed paths with CM Punk a couple of weeks ago, and not in a good way. According to Fightful Select, Perry attempted to use real glass for a segment on Collision. However, CM Punk allegedly objected to the proposal, believing that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was doing it so that he wouldn't have to work the following week.

Rumors of their heat were seemingly confirmed at All In, as evidenced by a sly comment by Jack Perry during his match with Hook. In the middle of the bout for the FTW Title, Perry tapped the windshield of a car and stated:

"You know what this is right here? REAL GLASS! Go cry me a river."

Matt Hardy also took to Twitter to seemingly acknowledge the shot, as he posted:

"That was real glass!"

Despite his efforts, the FTW Champion was taken down by Hook after the latter caught him in the redrum submission move. What is next for the All Elite Wrestling star after All In? Only time will tell.