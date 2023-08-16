Backstage drama in AEW has taken center stage again as new reports flood in regarding CM Punk's management of Saturday night's Collision show. A new report from Fightful Select has indicated that Punk had a disagreement with rising star and member of AEW's "Four Pillars," Jack Perry.

Per Fightful, Perry was set to film a segment backstage at an early episode of Collision. When the former AEW Tag Team Champion pushed the idea of using real glass in the segment, he was overruled by CM Punk, who cited safety hazards and reportedly believed that Perry was doing it so that he wouldn't have to work the next week.

Perry had allegedly been advised by AEW doctors and staff that using real glass was unsafe, which Punk backed up. Fightful also noted that The Second City Saint told the young star that this wasn't the way they did things on Saturdays, and if he wasn't happy about it, he could stay on Wednesdays (AEW Dynamite).

This report is just another piece of the unfolding drama that began with CM Punk's controversial off-air promo on "Hangman" Adam Page after the most recent episode of Collision. News soon followed that Page, Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, and others had been turned away from the Saturday night show, ostensibly to keep the show free of backstage drama.

