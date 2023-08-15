CM Punk allegedly had another altercation with former WWE star

CM Punk is at the center of AEW drama yet again after it was revealed that some names have been barred from Collision. Previous reports claimed that he had an altercation with Ryan Nemeth a couple of months ago, and now new reports are alleging that this was not the only spat between them.

Backstage altercations are commonplace in pro wrestling, according to many veterans. However, AEW's issues have notably become highly publicized. CM Punk has been at the center of the drama for quite some time, and it seems like the issues are only escalating.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that there was another altercation between CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth, but refused to elaborate on it.

"So something happened with Punk and Nemeth again, not just the first thing that happened on June 21st, but something else must have happened. And I don't know all the details of what happened. But yeah, I mean, he was the catalyst of it." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to be seen if details about the situation will come to light eventually. According to other reports, some on the roster have now begun to avoid Punk so that they don't end up embroiled in the drama.

Dave Meltzer claims that some believe CM Punk is responsible for Matt Hardy's barring

Matt Hardy was notably one of the other names barred from AEW Collision recently. While details are still sparse on why this happened, Meltzer claims some believe Punk was directly responsible.

According to Meltzer in the same episode, some in the AEW roster blame Punk for Hardy's expulsion as well.

I can only say that people very close to that situation believe that he was the catalyst for Matt Hardy. And it's also been denied that he was the catalyst for Matt Hardy. So, Matt Hardy, I'll say that people who were kicked out believe the reason they were kicked out is different from those who were alleged to kick them out." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will take responsibility for Matt Hardy's AEW Collision barring or not. Unfortunately, many stars' actions and comments during Punk's absence seem to be coming back to haunt them today.

