AEW Dynamite Live Results (August 9, 2023): WWE legend to make in-ring debut, multiple title matches, Chris Jericho to be attacked?

Match card and more: The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay - AEW Women's World Championship Match Jack Perry vs. RVD - FTW Championship Match Lucha Bros. vs. Blackpool Combat Club We'll hear from MJF and Adam Cole Jericho Appreciation Society mandatory meeting
