Multiple AEW stars were barred from appearing on Collision before Hangman Page and former WWE star - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page was recently barred from appearing at Collision and was forced to leave. Additionally, the same thing happened to Ryan Nemeth, but a report now alleges that this has been an ongoing thing.

In CM Punk's absence from AEW, many stars took to social media to slam the star and agreed with some of the reports that came out. However, it now seems like their actions have caught up to them and ruined their chances of competing on the Saturday show.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Hangman Page's barring isn't the first time.

“Matt Hardy was booked on a Saturday, went there, and was then told not to go to the building after he got there. That was not last night, but Matt Hardy was one of them."

Melzer continued, noting that even Christopher Daniels was barred from AEW Collision.

“Christopher Daniels, who had been working with Matt Sydal as a tag team in Ring of Honor, for whatever reason, same thing happened with him, that he’s not supposed to go on Saturday. And he’s frickin’ Head of Talent Relations." (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Matt Hardy notably vouched for The Elite during CM Punk's time away, which could be why he was excluded. Similarly, Daniels was involved in the Brawl Out Incident, which could be the reason behind his barring.

CM Punk buried Hangman Page during a post-AEW Collision promo

It's largely believed that Punk's issues with The Elite began when Hangman Page "went into business for himself" and claimed the star got Colt Cabana demoted to ROH. Additionally, in an interview with ESPN, CM Punk claimed that Page shoot-fought him during their match.

As AEW Collision went off the air, the Second City Saint addressed the crowd - which happened to be Hangman Page's hometown - and buried his former rival.

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys." [H/T: Fightful].

Many believe the promo proves that their issues are far from being resolved, and with the number of stars banned from Collision, this could be the case. However, nobody except those involved knows the truth, and as such, fans should take all rumors with a grain of salt.

