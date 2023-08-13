"He's a peg warmer" - CM Punk buries real-life rival after AEW Collision goes off the air

CM Punk took a shot at his alleged real-life rival "Hangman" Adam Page, after the latest episode of AEW Collision went off the air.

It can't be denied that CM Punk is one of the best ever on the microphone. His promo skills have continuously been praised ever since the iconic pipebomb promo back in 2011.

During the main event of this week's episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk and FTR failed to capture the World Trios Championship from House of Black in an enthralling encounter.

After the show went off the air, CMFTR interacted with fans in North Carolina. The Second City Saint mentioned his former rival, Hangman Adam Page, whom he allegedly had real-life beef with.

He also took a cheeky dig at The Elite member claiming that Hangman can't move merchandise like him.

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys." [H/T Fightful]

Is everything leading to the CM Punk & FTR vs. The Elite match?

Ever since the alleged backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite members, fans have been asking AEW to convert the real-life beef into a storyline.

It also looked believable after Punk's return to the promotion. However, the match is not in the plans yet, as per reports.

With The Young Bucks vs. FTR match already confirmed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In London at Wembley Stadium, Punk's inclusion in the feud could be possible. Also, considering Punk taking a dig at Hangman Adam Page, the seeds seem to finally being planted.

Nevertheless, none of The Elite members have yet appeared on Collision, which indicates the beef is still there. Only time will tell whether both parties come to a resort and give fans what they want.

What are your thoughts on Punk taking shots at "Hangman" Adam Page? Sound off in the comments section below.

