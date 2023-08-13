CM Punk put to sleep! The House of Black retains AEW World trios titles after ex-WWE star interferes

AEW Collision's main event featuring CM Punk just ended in chaos. In what was a match full of pandemonium, the House of Black successfully defended their titles against CMFTR.

Punk and FTR were looking to add more gold to their repertoire as they held the "Real" World Championship and the AEW Tag Team titles respectively. The trios champions have held the titles for around five months now and took on one of their greatest challenges yet tonight.

The match saw several near-falls, as FTR were able to hit the Shatter Machine but unfortunately saw their pin broken up before a three count. As the match reached its conclusion, two ringside interferences restricted CMFTR from dethroning the House of Black.

The first was Samoa Joe who had his Coquina Clutch locked in on CM Punk, who was outside, so this took him out of the equation. In the ring, Julia Hart came out to distract the referee which allowed Brody King to blindside Dax Harwood and pin him for the win.

The Samoan Submission Machine made his presence known in the match after he did not get any response from CM Punk to his challenge at All In.

What are your thoughts on the ending of Collision tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

