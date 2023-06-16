CM Punk felt former world champion was "shooting" on him in big match - Reports

CM Punk's highly anticipated return to AEW had already managed to stir up controversy before he has even stepped foot in the ring. In an upcoming interview with ESPN, Punk apparently made some statements that have raised eyebrows within the wrestling community.

Wade Keller of PW Torch, who claims to have insider sources within AEW, has hinted at the potential bad press for the promotion in the coming days. While he couldn't provide specific details, Keller suggests that this week might be tumultuous for the promotion.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select revealed that CM Punk's comments about Hangman Page in the ESPN interview were intentional and made it clear that he doesn't like him. Punk allegedly also mentioned instances during their Double or Nothing match where he believed Page was intentionally delivering hard chops to his face.

Additionally, AEW has presented The Straight Edge Superstar with legal documents containing non-disparagement.

This adds another layer to the growing controversy surrounding their feud. One of the focal points revolves around Punk's past feud with Hangman Page, which culminated in a match for the AEW Title in 2022.

However, it seems their issues extend beyond the confines of the ring. During the All Out media scrum, Punk took a direct shot at Page, referring to him as an "empty-headed dumb f*ck" due to the latter's admission of not heeding advice.

The coming days will undoubtedly provide further insight into the brewing drama and its potential impact on the promotion.

AEW star CM Punk reportedly not interested in a match with former WWE Superstar

Before CM Punk's imminent return to AEW, new reports shed light on tensions between the former WWE Superstar KENTA.

Since joining AEW, Punk has faced several challenges, including the infamous All Out media scrum and a backstage brawl. His return to action received mixed responses from the roster, raising questions about his reception. Former WWE Superstar KENTA even hinted at a potential match.

Fightful Select has reported that Punk may not be interested in the match and may have conveyed this sentiment in an ESPN interview. It was also said that the entire thing was planned.

However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.



- per As previously reported, CM Punk vs. KENTA was the planned direction for #ForbiddenDoor on June 25.However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.- per @FightfulSelect As previously reported, CM Punk vs. KENTA was the planned direction for #ForbiddenDoor on June 25.However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/iJPp1OaXyG

As Punk's return to AEW draws closer, the controversy surrounding his presence grows.

