CM Punk reportedly displeased about working with former WWE superstar

With CM Punk's return to AEW just days away, a new report has apparently thrown light on tensions between him and a former WWE Superstar.

The Second City Saint has had his fair share of problems since he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion, culminating in the infamous All Out media scrum last year. Since then, he has been away from the squared circle owing to the controversial brawl he was involved in behind the scenes.

It was only recently that Punk was announced to be returning to action. The news apparently received mixed responses from the roster, leading to speculation about how he would be welcomed back into the mix. Furthermore, former WWE Superstar KENTA had also teased a match with him.

However, it appears that Punk himself is not very interested in the match. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, the Second City Saint had possibly come across poorly in an interview when discussing the topic. The report also cautioned against the entire thing being a planned segment.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.



- per As previously reported, CM Punk vs. KENTA was the planned direction for #ForbiddenDoor on June 25.However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.- per @FightfulSelect As previously reported, CM Punk vs. KENTA was the planned direction for #ForbiddenDoor on June 25.However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/iJPp1OaXyG

As of now, it remains to be seen what CM Punk plans to do next.

Do you want to see Punk face off against KENTA? Sound off in the comment section below!

