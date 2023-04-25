"Lot of talent" reportedly unhappy with AEW star CM Punk's return

CM Punk has been away from AEW for nearly eight months at the time of writing, but it seems that he is finally coming back to Tony Khan's promotion. However, it seems that not everyone is happy about it.

Punk was last seen at the All Out media scrum in September 2022, where a brawl with The Elite broke out. Following the incident, his suspension and a shoulder injury have kept him on the sidelines ever since.

However, with the impending announcement of AEW's new Saturday show "Collision," which could premiere on June 17th at the United Center in Chicago, it seems that CM Punk could be on his way back to Jacksonville.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: As things stand right now, the AEW return of CM Punk is scheduled for the June 17 show at the United Center in Chicago.



The building is booked and it likely will be announced very shortly, when the Punk deal and the Collision TV deal are finalized. WON: As things stand right now, the AEW return of CM Punk is scheduled for the June 17 show at the United Center in Chicago.The building is booked and it likely will be announced very shortly, when the Punk deal and the Collision TV deal are finalized. https://t.co/jPyDlpZUd9

Punk's return is such a touchy subject that the AEW roster could be getting split down the middle, which according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, isn't enough to keep people from being unhappy.

“People have to know because the deal is a lot of the talent is going to be staying on Wednesday and a lot is going to be staying on Saturday. The other aspect of it is a lot of talent is unhappy about Punk being back so they’ve been told ‘you don’t have to worry about it because he’s gonna be one show and you’re gonna be on one show’ but they’re still unhappy." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

AEW has never had a brand split before, but if Punk doesn't get along with more than enough people, perhaps having two separate shows could be the best solution for everyone.

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE backstage this week

The former AEW World Champion was spotted backstage on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The April 24th edition of the red brand took place in Chicago, Illinois, where Punk reportedly spoke to a number of people backstage, including The Miz and Triple H, who he really doesn't like.

Punk was apparently escorted out of the building upon the request of management, leading many to wonder what he was doing at the WWE event.

Do you think CM Punk will ever go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes