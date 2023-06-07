Former WWE star shares a four-word message to tease dream match against CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar KENTA recently sent wrestling fans into a frenzy with a message teasing a dream match against CM Punk.

The inaugural version of Forbidden Door gave fans some dream matches. The latest iteration of the event is set to take place on June 25. Several matches are in the process of being finalized, and one recent development has left fans drooling.

A fan-made graphic has fueled speculation about a potential clash between CM Punk and KENTA, a match that fans have been eagerly anticipating for quite some time. The graphic, depicting the two superstars facing off, caught the attention of KENTA, who shared it on his Twitter. He stated that it depends on the money, hinting that he could be open to the bout.

"It depends on money," KENTA wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Both wrestlers utilize the same signature move, the Go To Sleep (GTS). KENTA has previously taken shots at Punk for using the move, and it remains to be seen who will come out on top in a potential match.

Former WWE Superstar KENTA also sent a message after CM Punk was announced for AEW Collision

KENTA, who was with WWE NXT from 2014 to 2017, also set the wrestling world abuzz with his teasing of a potential feud against CM Punk in AEW.

The announcement of Punk's return by AEW President Tony Khan on Dynamite led to KENTA tweeting that he may be available on June 17. This led to widespread speculation that the two men could be heading for a mega feud in AEW.

"I’m free on June 17th," KENTA tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

KENTA had previously expressed his desire for a 'G2s' vs. 'GTS' showdown with Punk, making this potential feud even more enticing. Wrestling fans eagerly await further developments in this exciting storyline.

