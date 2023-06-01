"I’m free on June 17th" - Former WWE Superstar teases returning to AEW after 863 days to confront CM Punk 

A former WWE Superstar teased a return to AEW in order to confront CM Punk. The star in question is the popular Japanese wrestler Kenta.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that on the opening night of Collision, the Straight Edge Saviour will be making his return.

Several fans and wrestlers reacted to the blockbuster announcement on social media. One such wrestler was former WWE Superstar KENTA. For several years the wrestling world wanted to see the two stars compete with each other. That may finally happen as the Japanese star teased an AEW return in order to confront the Second City Saint.

"I’m free on June 17th," KENTA tweeted.

One of the main reasons the wrestling world is eager to see the two stars go head-to-head is because of the fact that both use the same signature move to win their matches.

Both use the Go To Sleep (GTS), it is a move that KENTA used first, and Punk made it famous as he began to use it in WWE.

It is to be noted that last year ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the Japanese star was eager to face the self-proclaimed Best in the World in a 'G2s' vs 'GTS' showdown.

