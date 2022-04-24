Original innovator of CM Punk's legendary move wants a match against him at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 

NJPW veteran Kenta recently took to Twitter to lay out a challenge for AEW star CM Punk. On Wednesday night, Tony Khan sent wrestling fanatics into a frenzy when he and NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced a cross-promotional pay-per-view, billed as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Since the announcement, several challenges have been laid out between the top stars of both promotions. Kenta, who used to go by Hideo Itami during his time in WWE, is the latest to throw his name into the hat.

Taking to Twitter a few days ago, the 41-year-old veteran expressed his desire to face CM Punk in a singles match.The Bullet Club member wants to promote this iconic clash as a "G2S vs. GTS" showdown:

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Kenta has called out The Second City Saint for a potential bout. Over the years, the NJPW star has accused Punk of stealing his "Go to Sleep" maneuver during his illustrious time in WWE.

The joint event between the two promotions will take place on June 26th live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the entire match card for the show would be inter-promotional, meaning AEW stars are likely to go up against NJPW wrestlers.

Now that the forbidden door will be flung open in the summer, wrestling fans would love to see a blockbuster dream match between CM Punk and Kenta, aiming to prove who executes a more flawless GTS.

CM Punk is laser-focused on winning AEW World Championship

While only time will tell whether or not AEW and NJPW will pull the trigger on Punk vs. Kenta, the former has a lot on his plate right now.

The Second City Saint has set his sights on winning the coveted AEW World Championship.

On Dynamite this week, CM Punk finally came face-to-face with Hangman Page, teasing a first-time-ever feud ahead of Double or Nothing 2022.

