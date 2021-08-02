The creator of the 'Go To Sleep' maneuver wants to face CM Punk

NJPW star KENTA recently revealed that he wants to get in the ring with CM Punk.

For those unaware, KENTA, who many people know as Hideo Itami in WWE, was the original creator of 'Go To Sleep' or GTS maneuver. It is widely known that CM Punk studied the wrestling style of KENTA back in the day and adopted the Go To Sleep arsenal in WWE.

KENTA invented this finisher in Japan. However, it didn't grab a huge spotlight compared to when CM Punk started using it to finish his opponents in a global juggernaut like WWE. The move became the signature move of CM Punk throughout his immensely popular work in WWE.

The NJPW star has often criticized The Best in the World for stealing his signature maneuver. Despite CM Punk staying away from the wrestling business for over seven years, KENTA appears laser-focused on getting in the ring with the former WWE superstar.

The NJPW star has once again raised the possibility of settling his beef with CM Punk while appearing on a recent NJPW Tokon Shop Global virtual meet and greet. KENTA called out CM Punk, stating that he's the real innovator of the Go To Sleep:

"CM Punk. I'm gonna beat CM Punk. I'm the real Go To Sleep."

It is understandable why KENTA once again mentioned CM Punk after years. The world is buzzing over recent reports suggesting that CM Punk is on his way back to professional wrestling, now in AEW.

If the rumors of him joining Tony Khan's promotion are true, fans could get to see a match between KENTA and Punk to determine who delivers GTS with perfection.

AEW teased the arrival of CM Punk last week

During the 'Fight For The Fallen' special episode of AEW Dynamite, the company dropped multiple bombshells, teasing the arrival of CM Punk.

Tony Schiavone sent fans into a frenzy, announcing that the AEW Rampage will be heading to Chicago for the second week. Soon after, Darby Allin, alongside Sting, appeared backstage, issuing a challenge to anyone in Chicago even if he thinks he's the best in the world.

The news sparked massive discussion on social media, with people mostly speculating about CM Punk's return in his native city of Chicago.

