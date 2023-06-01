Tony Khan officially announces blockbuster return of CM Punk to AEW

Tony Khan has finally officially revealed that CM Punk will be making his return in a few weeks at the debut of AEW Collision on June 17th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This came after his special announcement regarding the upcoming show.

This finally puts the rumors to rest regarding whether the Chicago native will make his return to the ring in front of his home crowd. Rumors of this appearance have been brewing for months, even prior to the announcement of the new show of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

There have been minor bumps in the road, with CM Punk being omitted from the first promotional poster of AEW Collision. This led to speculations that his omission from the announcement was due to his relationship with Ace Steel.

However, as of the last few weeks, the chances of Punk appearing at the event have increased. Along with the backstage talks of his appearance, the event will be held in his hometown, and to close the door to all other speculation, his return is now officially on paper.

The announcement of Punk's return got the crowd going at AEW Dynamite in San Diego. For all you fans watching from different parts of the world, what are your reactions to CM Punk finally returning in a few weeks at AEW Collision?

