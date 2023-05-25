Update on Ace Steel's AEW status ahead of CM Punk's imminent return - Reports

There is an update on Ace Steel's status with AEW as the much-anticipated return of CM Punk looms on the horizon.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, CM Punk is expected to make his comeback at the debut episode of Collision on Saturday, June 17. Tony Khan made the announcement during this week's Dynamite, revealing that the event would be held at the United Center in Chicago, IL. However, Khan did not explicitly mention CM Punk's name.

This potential comeback will mark Straight Edge Superstar's first appearance on AEW television since the controversial brawl at last year's All Out PPV. Following Punk's speech at the post-event press conference, tensions escalated, leading to a backstage altercation between Punk and EVPs Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Fortunately, it seems that Punk's relationship with Tony Khan has been mended. The F4WOnline report indicates that the final meeting between the two went well, with several issues resolved, including an agreement for no public discussion of the brawl from last year's All Out event.

Regarding Ace Steel, who has been a longtime friend of Punk, it has been revealed that he had been under contract with All Elite Wrestling for several weeks. However, following his involvement in the backstage fight, Steel has been released from the company.

Nevertheless, there are indications that Steel and AEW have reached an agreement for him to continue working remotely from home.

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits CM Punk's highly anticipated comeback, the revelation of Ace Steel's ongoing involvement with the promotion adds another layer of excitement and speculation.

Several top AEW stars don't want CM Punk in the promotion

Following the controversial "Brawl Out" incident that led to CM Punk's suspension, reports suggest that several top names within the promotion would prefer to see the star leave after all the drama.

Wade Keller of PW Torch has reported that he has consistently heard from multiple individuals in AEW that the company's top wrestlers would be relieved if CM Punk and the promotion were to part ways.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @AndrewZarian Expect CM Punk's return to AEW to be announced in the coming days. Expect CM Punk's return to AEW to be announced in the coming days.- @AndrewZarian https://t.co/OcqTEoK7wL

Furthermore, there have been reports of legal complications after Punk withdrew from his planned return.

Who do you want to see CM Punk face on the debut episode of Collision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

