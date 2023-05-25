CM Punk's AEW return confirmed — Reports

The back-and-forth affair between AEW and CM Punk seems to finally be concluded, as the latest reports suggest that The Voice of the Voiceless will officially return to Tony Khan's promotion at the premiere of Collision on June 17th.

The former AEW Champion has been absent from the promotion since last year's All Out pay-per-view. The controversial figure has been rumored to make his return imminently, and now it looks as though his comeback has been made official.

According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Punk and AEW have settled their issues and are in agreement as to how his debut will occur. However, Meltzer did note that The Second City Saint's return announcement plans have not yet been finalized.

"The belief is that CM Punk will debut on 6/17 at the first Collision show in Chicago and that the issues have been settled. Unless things change, Chicago will be announced tonight. How the announcement of Punk's return will be handled is unknown," Meltzer tweeted.

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make an announcement on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Many have speculated that he will reveal Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, as the venue for Collision's premiere. However, this remains to be seen.

