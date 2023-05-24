Several top AEW stars reportedly want CM Punk to part ways with Tony Khan's company

AEW and CM Punk seemingly have had a volatile relationship ever since his suspension following the "Brawl Out" Incident. According to reports, multiple top names would rather see the star part ways with the promotion after all the drama.

The notorious backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite has not only divided fans online but, if the rumors are to be believed, also divided the locker room. Many reports have alleged that the locker room is against the Second City Saint, with notable names like Chris Jericho reportedly calling him "a cancer."

According to a report from PW Torch’s Wade Keller, he's “consistently told by multiple people in AEW” that the promotion's “top wrestlers who regularly appear on Dynamite would be relieved if [CM] Punk and AEW parted ways.”

Reports have also alleged that The Second City Saint was served "legal papers" after he pulled out of his return plans. According to Fightful, the two parties have still been in contact, and the threats are yet to be confirmed.

Jim Cornette believes AEW should never have released Ace Steel

While all of the names involved in the physical altercation were suspended, as well as producers who jumped in afterward, Steel was the only one fired after the internal investigation.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cornette blasted the All Elite Wrestling legal team for only firing Ace Steel, who he believes was simply reacting to the brawl.

“There was no independent investigation. That was all bullsh*t from the start. And the same people that are apparently handling the legal wranglings to get Punk back in, to potentially give Ace Steel a job again, [were] one of the people that rushed into the room? Can you say conflict of interest?" (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Cornette also pointed out that fans have yet to hear CM Punk's side of the story from himself, and that he wonders if Tony Khan is allowing people with a grudge to handle the deal.

