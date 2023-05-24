Tony Khan could officially announce the return of former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite tonight 

The May 24th edition of AEW Dynamite will feature another of Tony Khan's big announcements. Not only will he unveil the location of Collision’s premiere episode, but he could also announce the return of a former WWE Champion.

The former WWE Champion in question is, of course, CM Punk. The Second City Saint has been away from All Elite Wrestling since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 due to a combination of injury and heat following the "Brawl Out" incident.

Punk's return has been rumored for months and was even rumored to be confirmed along with AEW Collision's announcement at the May 17th WBD Upfront event in New York. However, that never came to be.

Tony Khan will announce the location of Collision's first episode this week on AEW Dynamite, with the rumor being that it will occur at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This is the same building Punk debuted for All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

There had been rumors that due to Punk's frosty relationship with AEW at the time of writing, the first location for Collision would be Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, rather than the United Center. However, those rumors seem to be just those rumors.

While Tony Khan might not have to say Punk's name on Dynamite, announcing the United Center as Collision's location will be the next best thing. For the peace of mind of fans worldwide, announcing Punk's return would do wonders for AEW when it comes to putting rumors and speculation to bed.

AEW Dynamite will feature three title matches this week

With only a few days left until the fifth annual Double or Nothing event, the May 24th edition of AEW Dynamite is set to be one of the most action-packed two hours of wrestling this year, due in no small part to three championships being on the line.

Ahead of the 21-man "Blackjack Battle Royale," NJPW star Kyle Fletcher will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, with the winner moving on to Double or Nothing and the Battle Royale as the defending champion.

The House of Black will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik in the second-ever "Open House" match, where the challengers will announce their stipulation for the match shortly before it begins.

ROH Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will also put their titles on the line against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The Blackpool Combat Club duo earned the right to challenge Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix when Claudio defeated Fenix on the May 10th edition of AEW Dynamite.

