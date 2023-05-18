AEW's TV network's reaction to potential issue with CM Punk - Reports

CM Punk's return to AEW has quickly gone from impossible to probable in the span of a few months. However, recent reports have suggested more hiccups in the discussions about his comeback. The company's TV network, Warner Bros. Discovery, has reportedly commented on the situation.

Ace Steel remains the only name involved in the Brawl Out Incident to allegedly be fired. But according to reports, CM Punk aimed to bring the star back into the fold upon his rumored return. However, disagreements on Steel's involvement in AEW have allegedly halted the talks.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, WBD seems hopeful about Punk's comeback despite reports suggesting he may not reappear in the company.

“From the WBD side – because nobody from the AEW side has talked about this at all, nor confirmed any of this – from the WBD side, they have said that their belief is that there will be an attempt to work it out. They’re hopeful that they [will] work it out that it’s not a dead deal.”

According to Meltzer, some stars in the AEW locker room believe that CM Punk taking a firm stance in his return talks has "screwed" Tony Khan's AEW Collision announcement.

CM Punk addressed the tribalism from AEW fans between him and The Elite

The AEW fanbase has been divided between CM Punk and The Elite for months since their backstage brawl in 2022. This has clearly not gone over Punk's head, as he directly addressed the tribalism in his recent Instagram Story.

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Second City Saint expressed how unhealthy it is to have a parasocial relationship with a wrestler and urged fans to "touch grass."

"The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, like it's fine to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don't know me, you don't know anybody else. So, just go touch grass."

In light of this, Punk added that those who report insider information don't have the entire picture, and fans shouldn't simply believe whatever they read.

