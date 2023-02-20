Former WWE name takes hilarious jibe at CM Punk after surprising wrestling appearance

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk's appearance at NJPW's Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California has caused quite a stir in the professional wrestling community. Punk has been largely out of the public eye following his alleged brawl with The Elite last September.

CM Punk's presence at the show has sparked a great deal of speculation among wrestling fans, with many wondering what it might mean for his future in the sport. Some have even speculated that Punk may be considering a move to NJPW. Former WWE Superstar KENTA (fka Hideo Itami) took to Twitter following a surprise appearance by the Second City Saint.

KENTA, who won the STRONG Openweight Championship at the event, had some words for CM Punk, who was in attendance. Kenta is known for using the GTS finisher and joked on Twitter about Punk being in attendance, expressing his hope that the former WWE Champion would enjoy seeing a "real Go 2 Sleep" in action.

"I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night. I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep," Kenta wrote.

KENTA's comments at Battle in the Valley may have been a playful jab at Punk in this regard, though it's difficult to say for sure.

Regardless of the nature of KENTA's comments, the fact that Punk was in attendance at an NJPW event has many fans speculating about what his future might hold.

Former WWE Superstar KENTA accuses CM Punk of stealing his signature move

There has been a long-standing debate about the origin of CM Punk's finishing move, the GTS, with many alleging that he stole it from KENTA.

The Japanese star recently reminded fans that he is the originator of the move. In a promo for Wrestling REVOLVER, KENTA not only threatened the promotion but also claimed that GTS was his original creation.

CM Punk vs. Kenta



During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked CM Punk about how he came up with the move, to which he bluntly responded that he had stolen it from KENTA.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's recent appearance at the NJPW event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

