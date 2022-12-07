Former WWE Superstar calls out CM Punk for ripping off his signature move as his own

CM Punk has been accused of "stealing" the GTS over the years, with many claiming he took the move from KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE). However, while some have forgotten the originator of the finisher has yet again reminded fans that he created the devastating finisher.

Before joining WWE in 2006, CM Punk made a name for himself in ROH and had a finisher he dubbed "The Pepsi Plunge." The move resembled Triple H's Pedigree to an extent, and some fans believe that WWE forced him to pick a new finisher. Due to this, Punk would begin using GTS as his finisher, introducing it to the American audience.

During a recent promo for Wrestling REVOLVER, KENTA not only sent a threat to the Iowa-based promotion but also reminded fans who invented the move.

"Did you see? I came to Iowa to make Mike go to sleep. CM Punk? F**k no! This is my move. This is my original [move]. I'm gonna make you guys Go To Sleep." - KENTA claimed in the Twitter post.

KENTA notably took to Twitter not too long ago to outright claim that WWE forced him to change his finisher during his four-year tenure with the promotion.

CM Punk once jokingly addressed the accusations against him for stealing the GTS

Wrestlers have notably used one another's finishing moves over the years, with examples being Goldberg, Edge, and Roman Reigns, all having The Spear as a finisher. Despite this, fans often associate the move with the wrestler, leading to some bruised egos along the way.

While on one of his Twitter Q&As, a fan asked CM Punk how he came up with the finisher, to which the star flatly said he stole it from KENTA.

“@JCV1994: @CMPunk how did you come up with the GTS?” Stole it from KENTA! That's right.

Regardless of whether or not Punk stole the finisher, the Straight Edge star arguably exposed the US audience to the move. However, if AEW manages to reconcile with him, the two stars could have a high-profile feud to determine which star will be allowed to use the move going forward.

