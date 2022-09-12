"One of my worst experience" - 41-year-old performer seemingly fires shots at WWE and AEW star CM Punk 

KENTA recently sent out a tweet hinting at WWE not allowing him to perform his finishing maneuver GTS, also used by CM Punk, during his run in the company.

The NJPW star was a part of the global juggernaut from 2014 - 2019, where he worked under the ring name Hideo Itami. Despite being a high-profile signing, KENTA's career in WWE failed to take off, mainly owing to unforeseen injuries that sidelined him from action for extended periods. He was officially granted his release from the company in February 2019.

A few hours back, KENTA took to Twitter to vent his frustrations at not being allowed to use his "finishing move," which he also created, for four years of his life. He termed it as one of the worst experiences he has had in the wrestling business.

Check out his tweet below:

"Let the world know. One of my worst experience in this business is that I was not allowed to use MY finishing move for 4 years. A move which I created on my own. WHAT A LIFE," tweeted KENTA

Though KENTA doesn't mention either WWE or the GTS, it's safe to assume he's alluding to not being allowed to use the move during his time with the company. Interestingly, GTS or Go To Sleep is also CM Punk's finisher, which he used in WWE until his departure in 2014, the same year KENTA joined the promotion.

KENTA rarely hesitates from taking digs at CM Punk

The Second City Saint is currently embroiled in controversy over his backstage scuffle with The Elite in AEW that led to both sides reportedly being suspended. Just days later, former AEW star Bobby Fish called out CM Punk in an interview, claiming he could beat up the former WWE Champion in real-life.

KENTA quickly reacted to Fish's comments, tweeting that the latter was "100%" right. Though Punk has maintained a dignified silence since All Out 2022, it'll be interesting to see if he steps up to address the NJPW star's tweets.

Do you see CM Punk and KENTA ever stepping inside the ring to settle their differences once and for all? Sound off in the comments section below.

