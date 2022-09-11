Bullet Club star takes former WWE Superstar's side after latter threatens to beat up CM Punk in real life

Bullet Club star KENTA has taken Bobby Fish's side after the now-former AEW star took digs at CM Punk.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Fish claimed that he could beat up Punk in real life. The star used the fact that he has trained in mixed martial arts since childhood to back up his claim.

Reacting to Fish's comments, KENTA took to Twitter to side with the former Undisputed Elite member. The former WWE star wrote:

"Hey Bobby. You are 100% right."

For years, Punk has been using the Go To Sleep as his finisher. However, it was KENTA who originally came up with the move.

The current New Japan Pro Wrestling star even used the same move back in WWE.

What did Bobby Fish say regarding CM Punk?

During Fish's interview, he claimed that following his match with CM Punk on AEW TV, the former WWE Champion seemingly acted like a "cu*t."

Fish added that it didn't sit right with him for Punk to act the way he did. When the two men crossed paths in AEW, Punk secured the win over the former courtesy of a Go To Sleep.

“I’m working for AEW, they’re paying my check, you ask me to put my shoulders down for Phil Brooks, I go out and do it. Interestingly enough, there was a little whatever in the match we had, and Phil was…after the match, Phil was a cu*t. Frankly, as a martial artist, I went out and laid my shoulders down for you, you should be grateful that I did because on national TV, if I decided that I wanted to fu**ing Haku your a**, I could have because you’re that little of a threat in my world. I’m not Jon Jones or Anderson Silva, but I’ve been doing martial arts long enough to where I can hold you like a wet nap Phil Brooks. For you to be cu*ty after, for a mistake you made, it doesn’t wear well." said Fish [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Fish recently departed AEW, whereas, CM Punk's post All Out comments has led to him reportedly being suspended from the promotion.

