Update on if AEW will air CM Punk moment that caused Tony Khan fearing for his life - Reports

A new update has come to light on whether AEW will air footage of CM Punk's actions from All In that caused Tony Khan to fear for his life.

Last year at AEW All In, CM Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry that left Tony Khan fearing for his life. Following the incident, Punk was fired from the company, while Perry was indefinitely suspended. Since then, The Straight Edge Superstar made his return to the WWE, while Perry is now wrestling NJPW. Recently, Punk did an explosive interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour where he took shots at AEW and Khan.

This didn't sit well with the AEW boss, and it was announced on Collision this week that the company would air the backstage footage from AEW All In. This got a lot of fans talking about whether the actual footage would be released, and now we have some updates on the segment.

Dave Meltzer recently took to social media to say that the Punk footage won't be shown. He also said that only Jack Perry's footage would be aired.

"From what I'm told that footage won't be shown. Different times only the Perry footage."

Kevin Owens opens up on his relationship with CM Punk

Throughout his career, CM Punk has made a lot of friends and a lot more enemies due to his unapologetic opinions. One of those people who had real-life heat with Punk is Kevin Owens.

During a recent interview with the Gorilla Position, Owens discussed his relationship with The Straight Edge Superstar stating that they have no relationship.

"We have no relationship. We're not each other's type of people, I don't think. There's like a ten foot vicinity that if we enter in, we have to kind of, 'Hey,' 'Hey.' Otherwise, we just don't, and that's fine. It's perfectly fine the way it is," he said.[H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if AEW will release the actual unseen footage from AEW All In.

