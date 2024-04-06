Top WWE star who reportedly had backstage altercation with CM Punk makes stunning reveal about their relationship

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently opened up about his current relationship with CM Punk.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company last year after getting released from AEW following a backstage altercation with another co-worker. While he is now on the Monday Night RAW roster, Kevin Owens is on WWE SmackDown. The two superstars reportedly had real-life heat since their time together in ROH. Producer Joe Feeney had previously revealed in an interview with Keepin' It 100 that the two had a backstage altercation.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Owens addressed his current relationship with Punk. The former Universal Champion stated that they have no relationship.

"We have no relationship. We're not each other's type of people, I don't think. There's like a ten foot vicinity that if we enter in, we have to kind of, 'Hey,' 'Hey.' Otherwise, we just don't, and that's fine. It's perfectly fine the way it is," he said.

The 39-year-old also commented on people claiming that The Best in the World has changed.

"I don't know that, and I don't care, to be honest. He is who he is. I am who I am. It's fine that way." [H/T: Fightful]

Kevin Owens and CM Punk will be at WWE WrestleMania XL

Despite suffering an injury while competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January earlier this year, CM Punk is set to be at WrestleMania XL. The Best in The World will join the commentary team during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is scheduled to wrestle at this year's Show of Shows. The Prizefighter will square off against Randy Orton and Logan Paul in a United States Championship Triple Threat match.

The 39-year-old Canadian WWE Superstar is a three-time United States Champion. It would be interesting to see if he can capture his fourth title this Sunday at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Who do you think will win the United States Championship Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

