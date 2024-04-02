"I just choked somebody" - CM Punk shares explosive details about his backstage altercation with Jack Perry

CM Punk recently revealed some interesting never-before-heard details about his backstage altercation involving Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

At AEW All In 2023, Jack Perry seemingly took shots at CM Punk when he performed a suplex on HOOK on a car windshield. Before hitting the move Perry pointed out that it was real glass and stated "Cry me a river" to the camera. This was intended to be a shot at Punk. Following the match, The Second City Saint and former Jungle Boy apparently got into a scuffle backstage that had Tony Khan fearing for his life.

Following the incident, CM Punk was fired from AEW while Jack Perry received a suspension. Punk later made his return to WWE while Perry is currently working in New Japan Pro-Wrestling with his future in All Elite company hanging in the balance. Now some new details have come to light about the backstage altercation at AEW All In.

Speaking on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Punk talked about the backstage incident at All In. The former AEW star revealed that he asked Tony Khan to handle Jack Perry and when The Straight Edge Superstar questioned Perry about why he did this, the young wrestler apparently said if the veteran got something to say "Let's do something about it." The RAW star further confirmed that he didn't punch anyone but he choked somebody and Samoa Joe was a witness to the whole incident.

"I didn't punch anyone. I just chocked somebody. Samoa Joe was there," he said.

Expand Tweet

It's been a year since that fateful incident but the wrestling world is still buzzing about it.

Poll : Do you think AEW was right to fire CM Punk? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion