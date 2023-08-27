CM Punk allegedly involved in a backstage "physical confrontation" with AEW star at All In

CM Punk reportedly had a physical confrontation with fellow AEW star Jack Perry shortly before The Second City Saint's match with Samoa Joe, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

The acclaimed wrestling journalist broke the news via Twitter. This follows after an alleged incident between Perry and Punk a few weeks ago when the two supposedly had a disagreement over former Jungle Boy's insistence to use real glass in a segment with his rival HOOK, as opposed to gimmicked glass that is often used in the wrestling business.

Perry escalated the situation earlier tonight when he referred to "real glass" during his match against HOOK on the All In Zero Hour pre-show.

This might have been the straw that broke the camel's back as far as CM Punk is concerned, as the Voice of the Voiceless seemingly had an altercation with his 26-year-old colleague shortly before heading through the curtain for his main card opener against Samoa Joe.

Further details on the incident have not yet been disclosed.