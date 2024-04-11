[Watch] AEW releases unseen footage of All In backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks finally unearthed the footage of the controversial incident that occurred at last year's All In pay-per-view, finally settling the score of what happened between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

At All In, the Bucks faced FTR for the tag team titles, but in the end, they would be unsuccessful. Tonight, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson claimed that due to having their hands full because of the Punk-Perry incident, they had little to no time to prepare for their match against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at the London pay-per-view.

Seeing as the fourth installation of this match is taking place in a few weeks at Dynasty, the Young Bucks wanted to cover all their bases and make sure nothing was left unearthed before the match. This included the footage of CM Punk, and with him being close friends with FTR, they felt that releasing the footage was something they had to do.

The footage showed AEW's gorilla position backstage at Wembley Stadium. Seen in the footage were CM Punk, Jack Perry, Samoa Joe, and Hook, along with key figures including Chris Hero and Jerry Lynn. This showed how the incident began and how the two had to be pulled apart.

With the footage finally released, the questions of what really happened that day have been answered at last, and the Young Bucks have seemingly added another tease to Jack Perry's potential return to AEW.

