"I would help for free" - WWE legend ready to work with AEW despite appearing at WrestleMania 40

A WWE legend recently offered to work with AEW for free despite making an appearance at WrestleMania 40. The name who presented the idea is Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley).

At WrestleMania XL, Bully Ray appeared as the special guest referee for the Philadelphia Street Fight pitting Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar (The Final Testament) against Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. The babyface trio grabbed the victory at the high-profile event.

AEW aired the backstage footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's brawl at All In 2023 on Dynamite this week. After seeing the video, the 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer said the Tony Khan-led company was not heading in the right direction. Ray even offered to help the promotion for free.

"This company needs help. At this point, I hope even you diehard fans realize that. There are lots of people who wanna help. I've gone on record to say I would help for free. And if you think that's me politicking for a job, I just performed in front of 72,000 people as a special guest referee, you're out of your f**king mind."

Bully Ray hopes AEW makes a profit from the CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage

Bully Ray was critical of AEW releasing the All In footage featuring the backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry. He believes it was not a wise move for the company to show the video on live television.

During the same chat, Ray said he hoped AEW would make a profit from the footage. He added that if the company's TV ratings didn't receive a significant boost due to the move, All Elite Wrestling might have to face dire consequences.

"I hope they popped a rating tonight. I hope something positive came out of this footage or came out of tonight. Because when tomorrow comes, if that rating is not good, if they are not back up to at least 800,000, it's gonna be dogpile on the rabbit. And the rabbit is going to deserve the dogpile. This is not on the talent. This is not on the locker room. And most of the time, it never ever is across the board. It's on creative. It's on the booker. It's on the matchmaker."

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks presented the All In brawl footage on the latest edition of Dynamite. The video saw Punk and Perry engage in an argument before the former shoved the latter and applied a chokehold on him. Samoa Joe and backstage officials eventually separated the two stars.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you agree with what Bully Ray had to say about AEW releasing the All In backstage footage? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion