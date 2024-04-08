52-year-old legend unexpectedly becomes special guest referee of Bobby Lashley match at WrestleMania 40

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits took on The Final Testament in the second match of WrestleMania Sunday. In an unexpected move, a 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer appeared as the Special Guest Referee.

A Philadelphia Street Fight was announced for WrestleMania between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross' factions. It was always going to be chaos and it wasn't just the participating stars who were involved. Even Scarlett and B-Fab got involved in the match in a big way.

Before the match started, 52-year-old legend Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared as the Special Guest Referee. This was presumably due to the Philadelphia-ECW connection.

Snoop Dogg was another Hall of Famer who was at ringside for commentary. The match itself was quite a fun one to watch, with a lot of tables involved and a whole lot of chaos.

Ultimately, it was Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits who emerged victorious at WrestleMania. Bubba Ray Dudley, for his part, forgot his referee duties and directed The Street Profits to imitate an iconic move that The Dudley Boyz did. He also initiated the iconic Dudley Boyz table spot with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

For some reason, AOP's involvement in the match was fairly minimal as Karrion Kross took almost all the damage for the team.

