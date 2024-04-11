[Watch] Live crowd chants CM Punk as AEW's decision to air All In footage backfires on Dynamite

This week's episode of Dynamite saw fans in the arena chant CM Punk's name as AEW's decision to air the controversial All In footage seemingly backfired on them.

Last week on Collison, AEW announced that The Young Bucks would release the unseen All In backstage footage featuring Punk and Jack Perry on Dynamite this week. On the Wednesday Night show, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson presented the video during a segment.

When AEW played the footage on the big screen, fans present in the arena started chanting 'CM Punk.' The arena was filled with Punk chants as most spectators seemed to be on The Second City Saint's side.

Check out the video below to find out what happened during the aforementioned segment on Dynamite.

CM Punk seemingly reacts to AEW releasing All In footage

Following this week's Dynamite, CM Punk took to his Instagram account to seemingly react to AEW and Tony Khan releasing footage of his backstage brawl with Jack Perry.

He posted an image of former US President George Bush giving a thumbs up. The words 'mission accomplished' were written in the backdrop. This might be Punk's way of taking a subtle dig at the AEW head honcho.

The clip saw the former Jungle Boy and The Best in the World get into an argument backstage. The two talked for a few seconds and then Perry said something that annoyed Punk, leading to the latter shoving the upstart.

Punk then applied a chokehold on the NJPW performer, but Samoa Joe, Hook, Chirs Hero and Jerry Lynn separated the two stars.

In his interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Punk said he didn't punch anyone, but choked a talent.

Many pro wrestling personalities have criticized Khan and AEW for releasing the All In footage as they believe it will ultimately harm the company.

What are your thoughts on All Elite Wrestling airing the backstage video from last year? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

