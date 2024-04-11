CM Punk seemingly breaks silence after AEW airs footage of his All In backstage fight on TV

CM Punk has seemingly broken his silence after AEW showed the backstage footage from All In where he was involved in a fight with Jack Perry. This was looked forward to by almost all wrestling fans.

The Young Bucks referenced Punk without actually taking his name and took shots at him. Now, The Second City Saint took to Instagram and reacted in trademark fashion. A cryptic post that will only get the fans talking a lot more.

CM Punk posted an image of former United States president George Bush giving a thumbs up with the words ‘mission accomplished’ at the back. This was the first time he has referenced them after his viral interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour a few weeks back.

The footage showed CM Punk and Perry getting into each other's faces and then getting into a scuffle. They were separated by Samoa Joe and Hook along with backstage names Chris Hero and Jerry Lynn. There is clearly bad blood between the two parties and going by how The Young Bucks spoke about the former AEW World Champion, the wounds are still fresh.

The coming few days will be interesting as the fall out from the footage continues and we will keep you updated on the latest happenings around the incident.

