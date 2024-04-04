The Elite reportedly didn’t want WWE legend in AEW

The Elite serve as Executive Vice Presidents in addition to their in-ring roles in AEW. They reportedly did not want a WWE legend working in AEW. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were known to be at odds with this star for a while.

The name in question is none other than CM Punk. Punk has been making waves ever since his interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour went on air. In the interview, when he mentioned that he was working under two contracts, one as a wrestler and one as an executive, he also subtly hinted that ‘they’ did not want him there, seemingly referring to The Elite.

He said:

"I think maybe if I looked at it that way, at the time, I maybe would have handled things differently. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I wasn’t hired to just be a wrestler. I very much had two contracts. I was a consultant to Tony, or whatever the hell it was. If you’re going to tell me, ‘You can’t tell wrestlers to do it.’ Okay, great. We give away too much, so there is that small niche audience that is more consumed about what is going on in my life and this backstage stuff. I’m just glad to be out. They obviously didn’t want me there."

Former WWE star Matt Morgan calls out Tony Khan for mistreating CM Punk

Matt Morgan, who was once a part of WWE, has called out Tony Khan for not treating CM Punk rightly. Morgan was referring to Punk’s comments from his interview with Ariel Helwani.

Morgan was speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast when he gave a scathing assessment of Tony Khan.

"That's not true at all. How could you say that? I don't believe you. I don't believe you, Tony Khan. I don't think you were fearful of your life. I think you had to say that to get out of your deal with [CM] Punk, maybe what I'm assuming. But you were not scared for your life, dude, like he wasn't drop-kicking headsets... And I'm sorry, they exaggerated greatly. And I agree with Punk. Like dude, you're c***ping on my character when you say something like that to the whole nation, to the whole country, or the whole world actually on your television show," Morgan said.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk acknowledges what the former WWE star had to say about his plight in AEW.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Matt Morgan? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion