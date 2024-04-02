CM Punk reveals shocking details about having 2 AEW contracts; worked as a consultant for Tony Khan

CM Punk has revealed some unexpected details about his time in AEW, disclosing that he had two contracts during his time with the promotion.

The Second City Saint had a tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling. While he made his debut in the company amid much fanfare in 2021, things went downhill pretty soon. First, the Brawl Out incident at All Out 2022 got him suspended from the promotion for months, and later, his backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In 2023 got him fired.

In an explosive new chat with The MMA Hour, CM Punk went deep into his time with AEW, revealing several details that are sure to stun fans. One of them was when Punk disclosed that he working with the company on two contracts.

He revealed that apart from a regular in-ring performer's contract, he was also under a deal with All Elite Wrestling as Tony Khan's consultant.

Considering how CM Punk and AEW ended things on an acrimonious note, it's safe to say the chances of them joining hands again in the future are slim.

It now remains to be seen when he recovers from his injury and returns to action in WWE. He last appeared on TV on the previous week's episode of WWE RAW.