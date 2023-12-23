Details on CM Punk's NDA following Brawl Out incident in AEW

CM Punk and The Elite will go down as controversial figures in AEW history after their backstage altercation, dubbed 'Brawl Out,' took place.

After the dust settled around the whole incident, many officials who were involved in the fracas, including CM Punk's old friend and trainer, Ace Steel, were forced to sign an NDA.

While speaking on Wrestling with Rip Rogers, Punk and Steel's lawyer, Stephen P. New, was asked if he could give an insight of the signed NDA.

“You’re never going to hear me or Ace or Punk comment on the particulars. The only thing that I will say is that those are two of the most stand-up guys that I’ve ever met in any walk of life, let alone the sport of professional wrestling, and I’ll always be here for those guys. That’s really all that I can say,” said Stephen. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

The Voice of the Voiceless was then released from the promotion after reportedly being involved in another altercation with Jack Perry.

CM Punk ended his beef with Road Dogg

The Second City Saint made his earth shattering return to the Stamford-based promotion at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames.

During the his previous WWE run, his attitude seemingly didn't sit well with many superstars. One of the star of them was 'Road Dogg' Brian James.

While speaking on his podcast, James revealed that the animosity between them was over following their backstage meet.

He and I made eyes, and he stood up, and we shook hands. We didn't kind of say anything for a minute, and then he literally, and I feel safe sharing this because I shared it with him face-to-face the following day, how impactful it was. He literally shrugged his shoulders and said, 'Come on,' and pulled me in and hugged," said Road Dogg.

Fans are wondering when the 45-year-old star will return to the squared circle.

