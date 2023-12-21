WWE legend reveals CM Punk hugged him backstage and ended their long-standing beef: "I almost started crying"

CM Punk is back in the WWE, and he's wasting no time burying hatchets backstage.

WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Brian James recently opened up about how Punk approached him and put an end to their beef with a heartwarming hug.

The Straight Edge Savior might have proven to be a massive draw in wrestling, but he's also made a few enemies during his career due to his bold personality. Road Dogg has, in the past, spoken negatively about CM Punk and has admitted he didn't really understand all the hype around the self-proclaimed "Best in the World."

Punk and Road Dogg recently bumped into each other backstage in WWE, and what followed was a very emotional moment between the two wrestling veterans.

While speaking on his podcast, Brian James revealed that Punk pulled him into a hug, effectively ending any apparent heat between them.

"He and I made eyes, and he stood up, and we shook hands. We didn't kind of say anything for a minute, and then he literally, and I feel safe sharing this because I shared it with him face-to-face the following day; how impactful it was. He literally shrugged his shoulders and said, 'Come on,' and pulled me in and hugged me." [From 11:20 to 11:45]

Check out the entire video below:

The WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events admitted that he was nearly in tears after sharing a pretty liberating moment with Punk, which, personally, meant the world to him.

James added:

"Look, it may not mean anything to anybody else... To me, it meant a lot, and truth be told, I almost started crying because it was a bit of an eye-opener." [From 12:18 to 12:36]

Road Dogg says he is ashamed of his past behavior towards CM Punk

It's clear that getting to spend some time with CM Punk after many years has had a profound impact on Road Dogg.

The tag team legend has had some not-so-pleasant things to say about CM Punk over the years, and his recent interactions with the former WWE Champion made him realize his mistake.

Road Dogg stated that as soon as he hugged Punk, feelings of shame took over his mind as he was not too proud of his attitude towards The Second City Saint.

Brian James didn't blame Punk for their past issues but was glad they could finally move forward:

"It harkens me back to 'brothers don't shake hands; brothers got to hug.' He pulled me in, and we hugged, dude. It made me feel good for him to do that. It made me feel really good. But it made me immediately feel ashamed of my behavior, not his behavior, not anything he'd done." [From 13:18 to 13:52]

