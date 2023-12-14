WWE legend to receive extra backstage responsibilities soon

Triple H made several behind-the-scenes executive changes when he became WWE's creative figurehead in 2022. Road Dogg, one of The Game's right-hand men backstage, recently revealed how his role will alter slightly in the coming weeks.

Road Dogg is WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, meaning he oversees the company's untelevised shows. The 54-year-old also has experience as a creative team member, lead writer, and producer.

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, the wrestling legend said he will stand in for someone important backstage soon:

"I'm getting a little busier," Road Dogg stated. "There was a temporary void in leadership at television going forward a little bit, and it's not a big deal but they just need somebody to sit in that chair, and I've sat in it before, so it's gonna be fun to do again." [4:04 – 4:26]

Road Dogg performed alongside Triple H as a member of the legendary D-Generation X faction. The two men were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 with Billy Gunn, Chyna, Sean Waltman, and Shawn Michaels.

Road Dogg's thoughts on his new temporary WWE role

Although he has occupied high-level backstage positions in the past, Road Dogg admits he feels nervous about stepping up to a leadership role again.

Despite the nerves, Billy Gunn's former tag team partner thrives on the responsibility of running live wrestling shows:

"I'm a little nervous about it because I haven't done it in a while but, like I said, live TV, there's nothing better to me than rehearsing what you need to rehearse, doing what you need to do, and knowing going into that hour, hour and a half, where you get out of there, the people come in, we start the show," Road Dogg continued. "Now you're in the frying pan, and to me there's no better fix in the world than running through that three or two-hour live wrestling show." [4:26 – 4:55]

On the same podcast episode, Road Dogg offered his honest view on CM Punk's return after almost a decade away from WWE.

